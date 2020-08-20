There must be something more difficult to get excited about than the Democrat National Convention, but little comes to mind.
The nomination of Joe Biden was going to make it a fizzer, even before the COVID bug intervened. Left, centre and right of the party are united in finding Joe Biden to be an extreme case of "meh".
The right and the centre have felt a measure of relief at the end of Bernie Sanders' primary challenge, somewhat mitigated in the ensuing months as it became clear that Biden was suffering, at the very least, from age-related meh-mentia.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.