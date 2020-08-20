Can the Democrats steamroll Trump with their most 'meh' presidential contender in decades?

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris (Image: Sipa USA/Adam Schultz)

There must be something more difficult to get excited about than the Democrat National Convention, but little comes to mind.

The nomination of Joe Biden was going to make it a fizzer, even before the COVID bug intervened. Left, centre and right of the party are united in finding Joe Biden to be an extreme case of "meh".

The right and the centre have felt a measure of relief at the end of Bernie Sanders' primary challenge, somewhat mitigated in the ensuing months as it became clear that Biden was suffering, at the very least, from age-related meh-mentia.