Google's recent threat to old media companies in Australia came as a surprise to many, but it's part of a global pattern to resist regulation.

(Image: Adobe)

A shock ran through Australian politics this week when tech giant Google flexed the muscle of its platforms against the threat of mandated payments to old media companies, News Corp and Nine, through an open letter to its 20 million Australian users.

Australia’s political and media elite seemed nonplussed: can they really do that?

It seemed almost unAustralian. At least when old media companies like News Corp use their platforms to promote their interests, they have the decency to dress it up as “news”.