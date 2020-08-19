Grocery prices are on the rise for the first time in a long time. Combined with a rise in unemployment, and a decline in wages, Australians are about to get a nasty shock.

(Image: AAP/James Gourley)

Australian shoppers -- and politicians -- may be about to get a very unpleasant cost-of-living shock.

Coles supermarkets just reported its official results and buried below its impressive $930 million profit is some bad news: grocery prices are rising again -- faster than official inflation and faster than wages.

Prices at Coles rose 2.4% in the 2019-20 financial year, much faster than the 0.8% rise the year before, and well ahead of the wage price index which hit a record low of 1.8% in the most recent year.