Australian shoppers -- and politicians -- may be about to get a very unpleasant cost-of-living shock.
Coles supermarkets just reported its official results and buried below its impressive $930 million profit is some bad news: grocery prices are rising again -- faster than official inflation and faster than wages.
Prices at Coles rose 2.4% in the 2019-20 financial year, much faster than the 0.8% rise the year before, and well ahead of the wage price index which hit a record low of 1.8% in the most recent year.
