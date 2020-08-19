The federal government is quite blatant about its lack of enthusiasm for an integrity body with teeth that will bite.

Mick Keelty (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

If there weren’t already doubts about the government’s commitment to setting up an anti-corruption watchdog, this week’s revelations about former Australian Federal Police (AFP) chief Mick Keelty confirm just how fraught the process has been.

Keelty was revealed to have tipped off former special forces soldier Ben Roberts-Smith about a war crimes investigation in 2018 into the Victoria Cross recipient, compromising one of the most sensitive probes in AFP history.

Keelty claims not to have known Roberts-Smith personally, but passed on confidential information given to him by his ex-colleagues out of concern for Roberts-Smith's welfare.