As long as leaders treat citizens like naughty kiddies there will be only fear and loathing. True leadership should motivate and inspire.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

A professional counterpart of mine was fond of explaining his philosophy of management: “Workers respect what managers inspect.”

He was wrong. The only emotions his workers felt were fear and loathing. Nevertheless those sentiments will get you a form of compliance -- for a while.

There’s not much different in the way various Australian governments have been trying to to manage us, the people, in the pandemic. It has been a consistently solid mix of patronage and punishment.