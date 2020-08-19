A professional counterpart of mine was fond of explaining his philosophy of management: “Workers respect what managers inspect.”
He was wrong. The only emotions his workers felt were fear and loathing. Nevertheless those sentiments will get you a form of compliance -- for a while.
There’s not much different in the way various Australian governments have been trying to to manage us, the people, in the pandemic. It has been a consistently solid mix of patronage and punishment.
