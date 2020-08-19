Good morning, early birds. The Morrison government has signed an agreement to produce a COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford University if trials prove successful, and NSW health authorities are reportedly investigating how a security guard became infected while working at the Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK?

The Morrison government has signed an agreement with British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical AstraZeneca to produce a COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford University, if trials prove successful.

As The New Daily reports, Scott Morrison has pledged to make a successful version of the drug free for all Australians, but warned that there is no guarantee it or any other vaccines will be successful, and that the government is looking to make agreements with other global candidates.

The news comes as trials continue for 30 major vaccine candidates, including, as the ABC reported last week, six candidates in larger phase three trials. Russia has also begun manufacturing their candidate, a drug the government alleges, but has yet to demonstrate, has passed phase one and two trials.

PS: As The Conversation explains, the news also follows media hype over yet another potential COVID-19 treatment — this time head lice drug ivermectin — despite the fact it has not passed any clinical trials.

HOTEL QUARANTINE STUFF-UPS APPARENTLY CONTAGIOUS

According to the ABC NSW health authorities are investigating how a security guard became infected while working at the Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay, after genome sequencing traced their infection to a quarantined overseas traveller.

There is no indication of any breaches, but NSW are still investigating how the guard became infected; they worked August 3, 4, 7 and 8, developed symptoms on August 11, and were diagnosed on August 15, while the traveller was swabbed on August 2 and received their positive result on August 4.

In an industrial lesson Australia apparently failed to learn from Melbourne’s outbreak, the guard also worked at Sydney Market Flemington while they were infectious; as The Guardian notes, the news has also prompted calls from infection prevention experts to replace guards with nurses.

Elsewhere, WA Police have charged two women after they flew into Perth on Monday night without a permit and then allegedly escaped hotel quarantine to attend a party.

PS: On the more draconian end of the spectrum, the Herald Sun reports that Ombudsman Deborah Glass has received more than 150 complaints from residents in the locked-down North Melbourne housing tower.

WHO NEEDS MONEY ANYWAY

As The New Daily reports, Department of Social Services officials have told a Senate inquiry that aged pensioners will not see payment boost come September, with the next possible chance for an indexation bump not due until March.

The pension’s link to the consumer price index means that, as economist Stephen Koukoulas notes, indexing in September would actually mean a lower rate.

At the same hearing, Minister for Social Services Anne Ruston again declined to confirm whether JobSeeker payments will return to the below-poverty rate of $40 a day by the end of 2020.

PS: According to the Australian Unemployed Workers’ Union, there are about 106,000 jobs advertised on Seek and roughly 1,621,500 Australian jobseekers. But who knows, maybe a little starvation really is what’s needed to beat those odds?

BOTTLED UP TENSIONS

Finally, the ABC reports that China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine exports, an escalation of trade tensions that follows sanctions on beef and barley throughout the year.

While Trade Minister Simon Birmingham labelled the development “very disappointing and perplexing,” and noted that wine is not sold at below-market prices or subsidised to China, it hasn’t exactly come out of nowhere; Australia has, as Crikey noted back in May, launched nearly 170 similar investigations against Chinese importers since 2012.

PS: In a rare internal rebuke against the Chinese government, The Guardian reports that a former professor at the country’s elite Central Party School, Cai Xia, has accused Xi Jinping of “killing a country” and claimed many others want to leave the ruling party.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, travelling in a vehicle to exercise is not permitted. Examples of exceptions to this rule apply if it is not reasonably practicable to exercise without driving somewhere, such as mobility. We understand that some people are unhappy with this restriction. Victoria Police

In a very reasonable, very clear announcement, police are ensuring that Melburnians are either exercising within their 5km zones, or driving to shop and work, just not driving to exercise. Unless mobility is an issue.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Aboriginal flag’s absence from AFL’s Indigenous Round highlights ongoing issues — Tony Armstrong (ABC): “Strange as it may seem, the AFL will not be displaying the Aboriginal flag on its grounds during its Indigenous Round this weekend. As an Aboriginal man, that stings. The flag means so much to me. It should be celebrated. It’s a copyright dispute. A company not owned by Indigenous Australians, WAM Clothing, has exclusive rights to use the flag on clothing.”

Australia-UK trade: The path’s easier with old mates ($) — James Patterson (The Australian): “The COVID-19 pandemic has fanned the flames of geopolitical tensions and highlighted the important distinction between trading partners and long-term friends and allies. Australia should trade with everyone, but to safeguard our freedom and prosperity we must strengthen our economic relationships with countries that share our values.”

Vaccine injury compensation is the moral thing to do — Nicholas Wood and Julie Leask (The Sydney Morning Herald): “With Australia’s hopes for a return to a normal life dependent upon wide take-up of a COVID-19 vaccine if and when it becomes available, it is no surprise that an argument for mandatory vaccination has been put forward. Philosopher Tim Smartt from the University of Notre Dame cites our acceptance of restrictions on our personal liberty, such as forced restrictions on our movement and quarantine, as a potential green light for governments to consider such a policy.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Our Watch chair Natasha Stott Despoja will present “Australia’s ongoing national emergency – violence against women. How we can eliminate it, through COVID and beyond” at the National Press Club.

Darwin

NT News/Sky News will host a leaders debate ahead of Saturday’s election with Chief Minister Michael Gunner, CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro and Territory Alliance’s Terry Mills.

Hobart

Greens leader Cassy O’Connor will speak on a petition of almost 12,000 signatures supporting a voluntary assisted dying bill to soon be debated in parliament.