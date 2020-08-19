Daily new cases continue to go down in Victoria, and investigators reveal the genomic origins of clusters in Melbourne and Sydney.

Patient transport vehicle at Epping Gardens aged care facility (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

Party like it’s November 2019

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged, thousands have attended a music festival pool party. With no masks and no social distancing, photos from the HOHA Water Electrical Musical Festival have gone, er, viral.

Wuhan hasn’t had a local case of the virus since May. Its lockdown was lifted on April 8 and life across China more or less returned to normal last month.

Virtual inspections in aged care homes

Aged care inspectors in Victoria are checking up on nursing homes via video chat.