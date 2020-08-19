Party like it’s November 2019
In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged, thousands have attended a music festival pool party. With no masks and no social distancing, photos from the HOHA Water Electrical Musical Festival have gone, er, viral.
Wuhan hasn’t had a local case of the virus since May. Its lockdown was lifted on April 8 and life across China more or less returned to normal last month.
Virtual inspections in aged care homes
Aged care inspectors in Victoria are checking up on nursing homes via video chat.
