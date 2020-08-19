Most people use marijuana to manage pain — and boredom. Now, as lockdown drags, medicinal cannabis approvals have reached new highs.

(Image: Adobe)

Cannabis is the COVID-19 drug of choice in Australia after alcohol. Self-reported usage rates have soared and medicinal cannabis approvals are at record rates, increasing by almost 40% since telehealth was implemented in April.

Australians are turning to marijuana during the pandemic for prescribed medication, self-medication, and as an alternative to other substances.

Did telehealth cause a cannabis boom?

In July last year the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved 2207 medicinal cannabis applications. By July this year that had shot up to 5564 -- a 60% increase.