The ABC's Fight for Planet A has shed its debut viewership. That can't bode well for the environment.

(Image: AAP)

Again only one program of note: The Masked Singer. The reveal averaged 1.24 million nationally, down 71,000 from a week ago. The lead-up had 1.09 million, down as well. Nine won total people and the main channels, Ten won the demos (easily) but its total people and main-channel shares fell noticeably, as did the ABC's.

And that was the night. Nothing else was worth noting except the ABC’s eco-warrior series Fight for Planet A, 662,000 last night -- well down from the debut 803,000 last week. Anh’s Brush With Fame before it had 879,000, also down from the 986,000 a week earlier.

Nine boasted about how well Today (326,000 national and and 230,000 metro) did in the demos and on the east coast -- folks, it’s a national TV market. Sunrise is ahead (454,000 national and 252,000 metro) and News Breakfast was third (331/221,000).