"Dutch disease" is where a country’s success in one sector perversely leads to a decline in other areas.
The classic example is a resource-rich country that benefits from selling, say, oil or gas but where the corresponding appreciation in currency makes most other sectors less competitive.
It is the economic equivalent of a pyrrhic victory: a few insiders win and everyone else loses.
