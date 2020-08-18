Christopher Pyne isn't a lobbyist, he's a 'strategic adviser'. But what's the difference?

Pictured in 2016, former defence minister Christopher Pyne with current Industry Minister Karen Andrews (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

When is lobbying not lobbying?

According to the government, it's when someone is giving ‘strategic advice’.

Saber Astronautics, an Australian space company, has been awarded $7 million worth of government grants to help develop Australia’s space capabilities. It also happens to receive strategic advice from former defence minister Christopher Pyne and has been a client of his lobbyist firm, GC Advisory, since 2018.