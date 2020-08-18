When is lobbying not lobbying?
According to the government, it's when someone is giving ‘strategic advice’.
Saber Astronautics, an Australian space company, has been awarded $7 million worth of government grants to help develop Australia’s space capabilities. It also happens to receive strategic advice from former defence minister Christopher Pyne and has been a client of his lobbyist firm, GC Advisory, since 2018.
