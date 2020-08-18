The Masked Singer managed the most-watched non-news show of the night as other reality stalwarts failed to show up to the performance.

(Image: Ten)

The Masked Singer’s (TMS) reveal last night was the most-watched non-news program on TV with a national average of 1.25 million, for a program average of 1.13 million when you include the 1.02 million lead-up. Networks and producers love to see the bump for the climax of one of these types of programs (the reveal is like an expulsion on Big Brother or The Block).

But advertisers are not all that enthused because those sponsors who support the program get a lower audience overall than the boosted reveal segment suggests (and the reveal segment is small compared to the length of the lead-up). Still, the demos looked nice, as they have been for TMS. It pulled Ten up into third behind Nine and Seven and ahead of the ABC in total people and the main channels. TMS was originally programmed for Sunday night but didn’t appear. Yet another minor mystery from the big brains of Australian TV.

Nine’s second episode of Ninja Warrior: State Of Origin lost ground -- it cracked a million nationally, just, as 1.001 million tuned in. That wasn’t enough to get it in the national top 10. It was 186,000 less than the 1.187 million on Sunday. Tonight they take on "the world" (next week Mars and the moon?).