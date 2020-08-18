The government constantly insists Australia is under cyber attack — yet nearly three quarters of its departments fail to do even the basics of cybersecurity.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (Image: AAP/Sam Mooy)

While the Morrison government harangues us about cybersecurity and uses it to offer more power and money to spy agencies to "protect" us, it's the biggest cyber-hypocrite of all. The great majority of government departments don't comply with the most basic cybersecurity standards the government itself established years ago.

In 2013, the government mandated that all agencies had to be compliant with the "top four" mitigation strategies of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) by July 2014.

In ASD's view, if the "top four" strategies (application whitelisting, patching applications, restricting administrative privileges and patching operating systems) were put in place, 85% of cyber intrusions would be prevented.