Bus drivers in Sydney are threatening to go on strike unless more passengers mask up.

Union to strike over masks

The Rail Tram and Bus Union's (RTBU) NSW division has threatened to go on strike next week unless Premier Gladys Berejiklian enforces social distancing and mandates mask-wearing on public transport.

The union says the state government hasn't met with it or meaningfully addressed bus drivers’ concerns about their safety during the pandemic. The union is now threatening to have bus drivers in three Sydney regions stop work for 48 hours from next Monday.

The RTBU’s demands come as experts continue to argue for more widespread wearing of masks in NSW.