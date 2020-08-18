It’s still the worst of times for the Australian theatre sector
but there is a small spotlight of hope beginning to flicker on some stages.
From Perth to Adelaide to Brisbane, state companies are
raising the curtain in various guises, although in shuttered Victoria the
Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) yesterday cancelled performances for the rest
of the year and revealed the devastating financial impact.
“Financially this year has been a seismic crisis for the company with the cancellations equating to a $12.5 million box office loss and over a 60% drop in total revenue,” said CEO and artistic director Brett Sheehy.
