Theatre companies around the country are planning ambitious come-back productions, but for some the curtain will stay down.

(Image: Getty/ maksicfoto)

It’s still the worst of times for the Australian theatre sector

but there is a small spotlight of hope beginning to flicker on some stages.

From Perth to Adelaide to Brisbane, state companies are

raising the curtain in various guises, although in shuttered Victoria the

Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) yesterday cancelled performances for the rest

of the year and revealed the devastating financial impact.

“Financially this year has been a seismic crisis for the company with the cancellations equating to a $12.5 million box office loss and over a 60% drop in total revenue,” said CEO and artistic director Brett Sheehy.