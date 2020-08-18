Government minister Jane Hume goes gunning for a consultancy that... [checks notes]... her own department uses, while ASIO has a little fun with those wacky old draconian security laws.

Total beta move After Labor figures cited a report by consultants AphaBeta which argued Australians were raiding their super for non-essential spending under Coalition changes, Liberal Senator Jane Hume delivered a brutal gotcha:

Who commissioned this searing analysis? Or did former Rudd staffer Andrew Charlton do it out of the kindness of his heart [?] ... I know who Australians trust -- and it’s not you and your mates.

AphaBeta is indeed directed by Kevin Rudd's former senior economic adviser. However, if AlphaBeta's staffing makes them suspect, we have to ask -- why have they received more than $17 million in government contracts since the beginning of 2019 ($900,000 of which came from Hume's own department)?