How do the figures in The Australian's Victorian "government modelling" stack up against the actual case numbers?

News Corp v reality Back on August 6, The Australian plonked “secret Victorian government modelling” on its front page, suggesting that daily new case numbers would exceed 1000 by mid-August. It's still up there on its website, brightly informing us that its source is the "Victorian government".

Except it apparently wasn't, with every Victorian government official quizzed on the matter claiming this was the first they'd seen or heard of any such modelling (The Australian had not approached the government for comment prior to publishing the figures).

Eventually the figures were traced back to a Twitter user and data blogger Paul Sougleris who didn't appear to have any official connection to government. Dennis Shanahan, the journalist credited with the original story, has only cryptically insisted that the graph was "not a reproduction".