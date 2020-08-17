In Virus Watch today, Victoria sets another grim record, but the curve is flattening. Plus, New Zealand has delayed its general election, and the schools debate continues.

Melbourne's St Mary's Primary School was closed in June due to a student testing positive to COVID-19 (Image: AAP/Michael Dodge)

The numbers game

More than 400 Australians have now died from COVID-19, with Victoria marking another record number of deaths in 24 hours yesterday. The 25 deaths recorded were the worst of the pandemic so far, but there are signs the lockdown is working.

The state recorded 282 new infections in a day, continuing a trend of low numbers that Premier Daniel Andrews suggested could give us “cautious optimism” that restrictions could ease in September.

NSW recorded just seven new cases overnight. While the state’s contact tracing team has so far been successful at mopping up spot fires, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she is still anxious about undetected community transmission in parts of Sydney.