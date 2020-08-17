Georgi Hadden is finally having her claims of abuse and neglect taken seriously.

Georgi Hadden in about 2005 (Image: Supplied)

Georgi Hadden is finally having her claims of abuse and neglect taken seriously, with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) watchdog, the Quality and Safeguards Commission, set to reinvestigate how she become malnourished, underweight, suicidal and covered in bruises while in the care of a disability service provider.

A three person taskforce was established following an Inq investigation into Hadden's claims, she said.

“I’m relieved,” Hadden told Inq. “They said they’re going to listen to my whole story.”