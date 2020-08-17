A close night -- Nine claimed the big wins, but the margins were narrow.
60 Minutes saw its ratings slump to just 637,000 nationally from 841,000 a week earlier. That was due to the one-off Australian Ninja Warrior State of Origin slicing 286,000 from the previous week’s figure.
Last night the confected Origin Ninjas averaged 1.19 million viewers, a week ago it was 1.47 million. Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife bounced to 1.37 million. Ten lost ground -- a weak night.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.