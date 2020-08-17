Nine's ratings slumped last night with the confected Australian Ninja Warrior State of Origin, but the network still claimed the big wins.

Australian Ninja Warrior State of Origin (Image: Nine)

A close night -- Nine claimed the big wins, but the margins were narrow.

60 Minutes saw its ratings slump to just 637,000 nationally from 841,000 a week earlier. That was due to the one-off Australian Ninja Warrior State of Origin slicing 286,000 from the previous week’s figure.

Last night the confected Origin Ninjas averaged 1.19 million viewers, a week ago it was 1.47 million. Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife bounced to 1.37 million. Ten lost ground -- a weak night.