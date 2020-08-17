Among Clive Palmer’s gifts to Australia -- which include, arguably, the Morrison government -- is a lot of interesting law.
Palmer's constitutional challenge to Western Australia’s border closure is significant enough, but it's dwarfed by the wow factor of the law he recently provoked the WA Parliament into passing.
Just before midnight last Thursday the WA governor signed off on an emergency bill designed to block a damages claim from the mining magnate. It had been a race with Palmer’s lawyers, and the WA government believed it had won. But the issue is far from over.
