Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck is going to be increasingly in the gun over the coming weeks and months as the COVID-19 situation in the Victorian aged care sector continues to deteriorate.
Indeed, News Corp’s Samantha Maiden predicted on Insiders yesterday that Colbeck would be targeted by Labor as a “weak link” when parliament resumes.
Australia’s political system often throws up elected representatives who end up being over-promoted beyond their skill set. Colbeck, a little-known Tasmanian senator, is a good example of that.
