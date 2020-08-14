The legal industry is eyeing the litigious possibilities that COVID-19 will leave behind. One major opportunity: class actions by employees against employers.

(Image: Adobe)

Like vultures circling slowly in the sky, the legal industry is lazily eyeing the deliciously litigious possibilities that COVID-19 will leave behind.

There is much anticipation of a festival of contractual disputes rolling out for many years to come, as businesses fight over the obscure meaning of force majeure and whether COVID-19’s ravages will have relieved parties of their otherwise expensive obligations.

Publicly, it’s mostly about class actions. The Ruby Princess debacle has already been monetised by class action lawyers; predictions of more of the same, to flow against the dozens of aged care providers whose facilities have proved no less deadly a place to be than the floating disease factories we call cruise ships, will undoubtedly come true.