The Peter Ridd circus rolls on and on — and we're all footing the bill.

Professor Peter Ridd

In a makeshift hearing room in a Brisbane hotel at the end of July, a taxpayer-funded farce played out in the name of a Senate inquiry.

It was summed up by the following exchange between One Nation Senator, Malcolm Roberts, and the self-styled Great Barrier Reef science expert and free-speech poster-boy, Dr Peter Ridd:

Roberts: What is a scientist?