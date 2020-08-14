Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments has revealed a record profit forecast thanks largely to government support during the pandemic.

Solomon Lew (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

BillionaireKeeper. It summed up the widespread outrage on social media yesterday after Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments revealed a record profit forecast thanks largely to government support during the pandemic shutdown.

That would be the same JobKeeper program on which Treasurer Josh Frydenberg sought Lew’s advice.

But that’s not all that helped Lew’s numbers -- refusing to pay rent to his landlords and delaying payments to his suppliers were other key factors.