As parliamentary inquiries investigate how to fix the NDIS and disability services, where should they be looking, and what can they hope to achieve?

Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John (Image: AAP/Rohan Thomson)

A joint standing committee inquiry has been launched to address the failings of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) watchdog, the Quality and Safeguards Commission.

It follows revelations the commission is overburdened with complaints and reported incidents -- some involving neglect, abuse and sexual assault.

Disability experts say solutions are already available, urging extra funding, more powers and a proactive approach for the commission.