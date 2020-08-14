COVID-19 may be spreading via imported frozen food, while Victoria struggles forward and Russia knows why everyone's worried about its new 'reckless' vaccine: jealousy.

Victoria moving in the right direction (sort of, a bit)

Victoria has detected 372 new COVID-19 cases -- and 14 further deaths -- over the last 24 hours. This is up from 278 cases yesterday, but, as Insiders executive producer Samuel Clark points out, the seven day moving average: 367 cases (down from 511 a week ago) is moving in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the report in The Age that "patient zero" in the state's quarantine hotel outbreak was not a security guard but a night duty manager will hopefully draw a line through the "bonking security guard" myth, a persistent rumour that's never been substantiated.

Frozen response

The cluster of new cases in New Zealand has grown to 17 -- with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warning things will get worse before they get better -- and as epidemiologists try to piece together how the virus reemerged after 100 days without community spread, an odd new potential culprit has been identified: frozen food.