Ten found no love as The Bachelor lost numbers on last year's premiere.

The Bachelor 2020 (Image: Ten)

The Masked Singer may be doing well for Ten while Bachelor in Paradise (BIP) staggered to an almost unwatchable end on Sunday night, but The Bachelor, I am afraid to report, was almost DOA last night as it shed nearly 20% of its opening audience from a year ago.

And yes, while it topped all the relevant demos (which Ten boasted about), those numbers were also lower than a year ago, confirming that the format is going stale.

The Bachelor averaged 872,000 national viewers across 90 minutes compared to 1.07 million in 2019. That’s a fall of 19% or 206,000 which can’t be passed off by Ten as a "blip". There was no competition on Seven and Nine (at least Ten will be comfortable about that small mercy). But The Bach was done over comprehensively by an ABC trio of 7.30 (915,000), Hard Quiz (1.03 million and the top non-news program last night nationally) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (972,000).