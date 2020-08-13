Transparently opaque Crikey has long catalogued the opaque nature of the current government. And it appears even the highest levels of oversight have trouble getting the answers needed.
This week, the Senate's Select Committee on COVID-19 chair Katy Gallagher grilled Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary (and long time Liberal party staffer) Phil Gaetjens about the wait times for their questions:
CHAIR: ... Mr Gaetjens, you're aware the government supported the establishment of this select committee inquiry?
Mr Gaetjens: Yes, I am.
CHAIR: So can you tell the committee why PM&C is the worst performing department when it comes to answering questions from the committee? We have some questions outstanding from 68 days ago.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.