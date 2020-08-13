Rupert Murdoch puts his money where his mouth is and QAnon's influence grows. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Transparently opaque Crikey has long catalogued the opaque nature of the current government. And it appears even the highest levels of oversight have trouble getting the answers needed.

This week, the Senate's Select Committee on COVID-19 chair Katy Gallagher grilled Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary (and long time Liberal party staffer) Phil Gaetjens about the wait times for their questions: