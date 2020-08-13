When 26-year-old James Wheatley came home from disability respite care with a lesion on his head, his mother, Anndrea, was shocked. How could no one notice a huge, red bump on his head?
Trying to find out what happened to Wheatley, who is non-verbal, proved to be an impossible task. The care provider launched an internal investigation which revealed nothing.
NSW Police did not investigate. The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Quality and Safeguards Commission, the scheme's watchdog, dismissed Anndrea's complaint.
