Are daily coronavirus conferences diminishing the power of journalism?

(Image: AAP/Erik Anderson)

Over the past week journalists have been out on Twitter arguing with their audience about the job they’re doing at COVID-19 press conferences: “It’s accountability!” they declare. “It’s a political hit job,” Dan-stans reply. It set the hashtag "#Thisisnotjournalism" trending over the weekend.

It’s a clash of wants: the community wants to know what the lockdowns mean for it and journalists want the story. Maybe both matter.

The problem? Pressers have gone post-modern, keeping only the shell of accountability. Journalists are no longer the audience -- they’re part of the show: the chorus classic Greek drama, filling out the stage, amplifying and clarifying the hero’s words.