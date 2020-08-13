The World Health Organisation warns of an "infodemic", Sydney pub hit with $10,000 fine for 'litany' of COVID-19 safety breaches, and Melbourne hospitals turn away aged care residents.

(Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Conspiracy theories kill

COVID-19 misinformation is rife, new research shows, with indications that one false rumour -- that drinking highly concentrated alcohol can disinfect the body and kill the virus -- leading to around 800 deaths and almost 6000 hospitalisations.

The World Health Organisation has warned the “infodemic,” an overabundance of information, has made it harder for people to find trustworthy sources.

In one example, a Florida sheriff has banned employees and office visitors from wearing a mask, arguing that "just as many" health professionals say the public shouldn’t wear masks as those who say they should.