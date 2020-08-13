Conspiracy theories kill
COVID-19 misinformation is rife, new research shows, with indications that one false rumour -- that drinking highly concentrated alcohol can disinfect the body and kill the virus -- leading to around 800 deaths and almost 6000 hospitalisations.
The World Health Organisation has warned the “infodemic,” an overabundance of information, has made it harder for people to find trustworthy sources.
In one example, a Florida sheriff has banned employees and office visitors from wearing a mask, arguing that "just as many" health professionals say the public shouldn’t wear masks as those who say they should.
