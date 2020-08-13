For those interested in understanding the art of local government corruption, the 2000-page inquiry report into mismanagement at the City of Perth might be a good place to start.
The report describes a city captured by the big end of town, awash with undeclared gifts and wracked by a culture of greed and complacency.
It follows a mammoth two-year investigation by inquiry commissioner Tony Power, who was asked to investigate the council in 2018 after the WA Minister for Local Government David Templeman suspended it over serious governance issues. The report was released on Tuesday.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.