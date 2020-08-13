Interested in the art of local government corruption? Look no further than the City of Perth.

Suspended Perth lord mayor Lisa Scaffidi (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

For those interested in understanding the art of local government corruption, the 2000-page inquiry report into mismanagement at the City of Perth might be a good place to start.

The report describes a city captured by the big end of town, awash with undeclared gifts and wracked by a culture of greed and complacency.

It follows a mammoth two-year investigation by inquiry commissioner Tony Power, who was asked to investigate the council in 2018 after the WA Minister for Local Government David Templeman suspended it over serious governance issues. The report was released on Tuesday.