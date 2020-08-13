Last month the federal government ended its free childcare scheme, under which parents paid no fees and the government paid childcare centres 50% of the hourly rate cap.
Education minister Dan Tehan says the package had succeeded in keeping services “open and viable”.
He boasted that 99.3% of 13,400 childcare services were still operating on July 1 and the government would pay operators a transition payment of 25% of their fee revenue until September 27.
