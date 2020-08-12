It's right to scrutinise the mistakes of the Victorian government. But the inquiries are looking at the wrong blunder.

COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Inquiry in Melbourne (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The Andrews government is continuing to take fire over its COVID-19 hotel quarantine bungle, with a war erupting yesterday over the largely irrelevant question of whether or not Victoria rejected defence force assistance.

The problem with this judicial inquiry and yesterday’s parliamentary inquiry is that they’re focused on completely the wrong failure.

Whether or not Victoria’s increasingly deadly second wave was caused by poorly trained and woefully paid security guards isn’t the point. It’s the political equivalent of burying the lead.