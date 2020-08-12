The Masked Singer pulled off an easy victory... though that's not saying much.

Only one program of note last night -- The Masked Singer -- the reveal of which averaged 1.31 million nationally, up 138,000 from Monday night. The lead-up had 1.12 million, up 130,000 from Monday night.

Ten won the main channels, narrowly, Nine won total people, narrowly; Ten won the demos, easily. And that was the night. Nothing else was worth watching. The ABC’s latest eco-warrior series Fight for Planet A had 803,000 nationally -- credible -- while Anh’s Brush With Fame before it had 986,000.

In breakfast it was Sunrise with 419,000 national and 286,000 metro viewers, ABC News Breakfast 340/219,000, and Today 306,000/206,000.