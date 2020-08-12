And even if organisations don't sign up to the national redress scheme they're still eligible for JobKeeper.

Redress scheme no barrier to JobKeeper While the major parties wrangle the details of the next phase of JobKeeper, we got curious: what about institutions who didn't sign up to the national redress scheme formed in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse. Are they still eligible?

Turns out that while the government considers ways to cut their future federal funding and cancel their charitable status, JobKeeper applications from those institutions -- Jehovah’s Witnesses, Kenja Communication, Lakes Entrance Pony Club, and the Fairbridge Society -- are unaffected.

Treasury told Crikey: "While the JobKeeper payment has a broad range of eligibility criteria, eligibility is not dependent on signing up to the national child abuse redress scheme."