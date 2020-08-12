Being a 'sovereign citizen' is less about a specific ideology than resentment that white privilege is being undermined.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

The recent caperings of Australia's own sovereign citizens and other ideological anti-maskers recalls an old Onion joke about a libertarian wondering how to travel to a conference with his fellow ideologues without using any roads.

The white people -- they're always white people -- insisting the police have no legal authority to pull them over and force them to comply with pandemic restrictions seem perfectly happy to drive on the roads provided by the government (which they insist has no legal authority over them).

Presumably they wouldn't knock back a trip to the hospital in the event of an accident or prevent their garbage being collected by the local council. Likely they have no problem with violent criminals being jailed by the state.