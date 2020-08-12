Staff at the NDIS Quality and Safeguards are overwhelmed with an 'untenable' workload.

Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

This article contains references to abuse, violence, neglect and sexual assault of people with disabilities.

This article is part two of a series. Read part one here.

The Quality and Safeguards Commission is the last line of defence for people being cared for under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). It’s the service’s watchdog, where people with disabilities can turn with complaints about their care or services.