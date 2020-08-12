The bloodletting in Australia alone put 1500 staff out on the street. But that's not the end of it: there are more cuts coming.

Rupert Murdoch (Image: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

News Corp has never put a number on the swingeing job cuts across its Australian newspapers and Foxtel this year -- in fact it refuses to do so.

But we got an idea of just how large they were with details of a sharp fall in employee numbers at June 30 contained in its 10K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission which is, essentially, its annual report for 2019-20.

It discloses that staff numbers fell by a massive 4500, or more than 16%, as it sold assets and lopped more than 1000 jobs in Australia alone. Revenues fell by nearly US$4 million a week, and more in the closing months of the year thanks to COVID-19 whacking advertising revenues and newspaper sales (only partially offset by higher digital subscriptions).