The former police officer's allegations of neglect and potential abuse were dismissed by the NDIS watchdog.

Georgi Hadden in about 2005 (Image: Supplied)

This article contains references to abuse, violence, neglect and sexual assault of people with disabilities, and suicide.

This article is part three of a series. Read part one here and part two here.

When Georgi Hadden was accepted into assisted living accommodation for people with disabilities, she thought she would finally be getting the care she needed.