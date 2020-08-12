If there's a bright side to the outbreak of COVID-19, older readers say it's an opportunity for profound change and development.

In our Missing Voices series, Crikey asks our older readers to share their first-hand experiences of the pandemic.

Jon Laing writes: I am a 79-year-old female. I was a very fit young person who grew up in the bush. I rode horses all day, mustered sheep and generally helped on the property.

At age 12 I was sent to boarding school in Sydney -- this proved to be a huge shock to a young girl used to so much freedom! It was a Catholic girls' school of the 1950s, with all the attendant discipline that implies. I was sporty and excelled at tennis, basketball and cricket. I also loved literature.