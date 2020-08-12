Victoria's death toll continues to climb, and a high school cluster in Sydney grows. Plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

Tangara School for Girls (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Victoria steady, Sydney school cluster grows

Victoria has confirmed another 410 cases overnight, and another daily record of 21 deaths.

Yesterday chief health officer Brett Sutton said a brief decline in the number of new daily cases was thanks to mandating mask use in Melbourne, and the impact of the stage four lockdown was yet to show.

Numbers will hopefully continue to fall over the next few weeks.