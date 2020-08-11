Cancel culture has made it to the ancient Greeks.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Beware Greeks bearing quotes In hindsight, it's very predictable that the Western civilisation enthusiasts at The Australian would seize on Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos' admiration for the ancient Greek statesman Pericles, with Janet Albrechtsen pulling a "you, madam, are no Pericles" in today's column.

Even better, 3AW's Neil Mitchell yesterday leapt to action like the world's most annoying pub trivia team captain; asking why she would admire a man allegedly involved in embezzling the treasury of the Athenian empire.

So now they're coming for the ancient Greeks? Where will cancel culture end? We look forward to Nero being forced to take some time away from the spotlight to consider his actions.