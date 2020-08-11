The return of The Masked Singer last night brought some fun (and better ratings) to the Ten Network last night.

The Masked Singer’s return versus Australian Ninja Warrior’s exit -- fun v boredom. Of course the dull Ninjas won handsomely against the silly masks but from a codger’s point of view, there was more fun (again) in the masks on Ten than in the earnest, sweaty Nevilles on Nine which really should be called, I’m a Nobody with a Body, Get Me Out Of Here.

The winner on Ninja averaged 1.64 million, the lead up grunting and groaning, 1.45 million -- average for the lot, 1.54 million and not to be sneezed at.

The Masked Singer’s return averaged 1.18 million for the reveal and 999,000 for the performances. Much better figures for Ten than for the Bachs in Purgatory on Sunday night.