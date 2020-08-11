Southerners won't be allowed into the NT any time soon, plus more of the latest COVID-19 news.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner celebrates pubs reopening in Darwin in May, 2020 (Image: AAP/Helen Orr)

NT borders shut until 2022

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has told the ABC that the NT's border would likely stay shut for another 18 months -- what he called a "conservative" estimate.

Telling Territorians to cancel their plans to leave home for Christmas this year, he said: "We have got an indefinite ban on Victoria, and Sydney keeps bubbling away to a point to I can’t give you a date where that would ever lift."

Anyone entering the territory has to fill in a border declaration pass and go into 14 days of quarantine at their own expense. Extra police will be recruited to patrol the borders.