NT borders shut until 2022
Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has told the ABC that the NT's border would likely stay shut for another 18 months -- what he called a "conservative" estimate.
Telling Territorians to cancel their plans to leave home for Christmas this year, he said: "We have got an indefinite ban on Victoria, and Sydney keeps bubbling away to a point to I can’t give you a date where that would ever lift."
Anyone entering the territory has to fill in a border declaration pass and go into 14 days of quarantine at their own expense. Extra police will be recruited to patrol the borders.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.