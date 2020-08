The NSW government's icare scandal is not going away, with questions for Treasurer Dominic Perrottet remaining unanswered.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

The ground is slowly falling away underneath NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet’s feet.

The icare scandal looked like it was a failure of a government agency, but each day drags the scandal closer to the state treasurer’s office.

As pressure mounts over Perrottet’s role in the scandal, another conflict of interest has emerged, this time within his office.