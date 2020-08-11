New arrests of Hong Kong media figures and political activists prove that China is wasting no time in its great purge.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (Image: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Barely a month after China foisted new national security law (NSL) upon Hong Kong, Beijing has laid to rest any thoughts the new legislation would be relatively benign or only target a select few.

A coordinated police swoop on Monday August 10 saw 10 people arrested, including media billionaire and long-time Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, and activist leader Agnes Chow. Police have said that the operation is still underway.

Two of Lai’s sons and a number of his executives were also arrested, as well as journalist Wilson Li, a freelancer for Britain’s ITV. Charges for the detainees range from foreign collusion to corruption. Chow was charged on sedition charges.