The Victorian premier faced a grilling from state MPs over his handling of the pandemic. But a number of questions remain unanswered.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

For weeks, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has promised to be held accountable for errors in hotel quarantine that led to Melbourne's devastating second wave.

Today, we got some of that, as he copped a lengthy grilling from state MPs at the public accounts estimates committee, interrupted briefly, of course, by microphone troubles.

Andrews said Victoria was in the midst of a second wave, but pointed to modelling that suggested current stage four lockdowns were working -- without the intervention, we could have been looking at close to 20,000 daily cases in the coming weeks.