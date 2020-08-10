One Nation needs your money to protect vulnerable potatoes!

Rex is off The Centre Alliance (the party that sounds like the rulers of one of the other countries in 1984, staffed exclusively by people with the names of comic book characters -- Nick Xenophon, Rebekha Sharkie, Stirling Griff, Skye Kakoschke-Moore) is now down to its last two representatives.

With the departure of Senator Rex Patrick, the party has now lost 80% of the senators elected under its banner since 2016 (Sharkie maintains its sole lower house seat in Mayo). By comparison, One Nation lost four senators in the last parliament and before that, the Palmer United Party lost two out of three.

Aside from a real submarine fixation, Patrick, himself a whistleblower, has been an committed advocate for transparency, particularly in intelligence, often going much further than Labor.